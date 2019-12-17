Attorneys grant venue appeal for case of Nashville police officer charged with murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Attorneys for a Metro police officer charged with murder went before a judge again Monday morning.

The issue was over a ruling made last month regarding the future jury for the Andrew Delke trial.

Delke’s attorney maintains that a Nashville-based jury would not make for an unbiased opinion.

Monday morning, a judge said he can continue fighting for an outside jury.

The former officer is being charged with first degree murder for shooting and killing Daniel Hambrick in July of 2018.

Judge Monte Watkins denied a request by the defense last month for a change of venue.

Delke’s attorney, David Raybin asked permission of the trial court to appeal the denial of that motion to a higher court.

That request was granted.

Hambrick’s family appeared disappointed.

The trial is set for next spring.