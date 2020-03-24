Breaking News
Tennessee Department of Health: 667 coronavirus cases statewide
Audible is offering free audiobooks for kids stuck at home

(CNN/WFLA) – With schools closed and many adults working remotely, parents stuck at home with their kids know that silence is golden.

Now, Amazon is offering those parents a nice reprieve.

Audible, which is owned by Amazon, is offering free audiobooks for kids.

“For as long as schools are closed, we will be open,” the company says in a press release. “Keeping to our founding belief that the spoken word can be inspiring and transporting in deeply intimate ways, we have created Stories.Audible.com—a place where anyone, in any country, can enjoy unlimited streaming of hundreds of titles for kids and families for free.”

All you must do is download the free app and you will find a variety of children’s stories for all ages up to teens, including classics like “Winnie the Pooh”, “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland”, “Aladdin”, “Jane Eyre” and “The Call of the Wild.”

Audible usually charges a monthly subscription of $14.95.

 

