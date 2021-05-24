Austin-East boys soccer team almost at fundraising goal thanks to community support

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Austin-East boys soccer team is heading to the state tournament for the first time in the school’s history. But, they need some financial help to pay for expenses during their trip.

Coach Jonathan Netherland says the costs of transportation, equipment and lodging have all been covered; but they still need help covering the cost of meals for the team.

At last check, the coach tells me they were about halfway to their $4,000 dollar goal. Money donated would go toward feeding the team between Tuesday and Friday.

Members of the team expressed their gratitude for the community support.

“We never went out of town, we’ve never had a fundraiser for anything so it means a lot to us,” said Brian Carmona.

“It warms our hearts because it shows they really do care,” Marius Irankunda.

Coach Netherland is accepting payments via his CashApp, $JonathanNetherland.

The team leaves Tuesday morning but they will still be taking donations while on the road.