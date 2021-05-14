Austin-East boys soccer team wins district tournament, advances to regionals

Austin-East Magnet High School boys soccer team poses with the 2-A District Championship trophy on May 13, 2021. Photo: Knox Pro Soccer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Austin-East Magnet High School boys soccer team are District 2-A tournament champions after defeating Gatlinburg-Pittman on penalty kicks on Thursday.

After defeating the Alcoa Tornadoes 4-2 in the semifinals on May 11, the Roadrunners traveled to Gatlinburg-Pittman to face a team that had only lost one time since May 24, 2019.

With the score tied at 1-1 after regulation and overtime, Austin-East outlasted the Highlanders in the decisive penalty shootout to hoist the District 2-A championship trophy and advance to the regional tournament.

We are DISTRICT CHAMPS! Unbelievable game played by @austin_boys ! pic.twitter.com/W5JQnNprBp — Austin-East HS (@AustinEastHS) May 14, 2021

The dramatic reaction to the final penalty kick was captured by Knox Pro Soccer, a community-oriented group bringing a United Soccer League franchise to Knoxville.

Austin-East will host Chuckey-Doak High School in the first round of the regional tournament on Tuesday, May 18.