Austin-East boys soccer team wins district tournament, advances to regionals

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
austin-east boys soccer champions

Austin-East Magnet High School boys soccer team poses with the 2-A District Championship trophy on May 13, 2021. Photo: Knox Pro Soccer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Austin-East Magnet High School boys soccer team are District 2-A tournament champions after defeating Gatlinburg-Pittman on penalty kicks on Thursday.

After defeating the Alcoa Tornadoes 4-2 in the semifinals on May 11, the Roadrunners traveled to Gatlinburg-Pittman to face a team that had only lost one time since May 24, 2019.

With the score tied at 1-1 after regulation and overtime, Austin-East outlasted the Highlanders in the decisive penalty shootout to hoist the District 2-A championship trophy and advance to the regional tournament.

The dramatic reaction to the final penalty kick was captured by Knox Pro Soccer, a community-oriented group bringing a United Soccer League franchise to Knoxville.

Austin-East will host Chuckey-Doak High School in the first round of the regional tournament on Tuesday, May 18.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter