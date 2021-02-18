Austin-East families gifted $700 each from Scott Co. Schools to help with final arrangement expenses

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Before the basketball game at Scott High School, the families of Austin-East students Janaria Muhammad, Stanley Freeman Jr., and Justin Taylor were honored — each gifted a $700 dollar donation to help with final arrangement expenses. It was a gift from the Scott County Athletic Department and Board of Education.

“We were just really compelled as a sister school by the tragic loss of the students at Austin-East,” Melissa Rector, Scott High School principal, said.

The Highlanders and the Roadrunners have been friendly foes for years, but after the week Austin-East has endured, for this game, there was an emphasis on the friendship.

“We’ve had our own student losses in the past and our sister schools have been great to reach out and offer support and condolences during those times and it’s just our turn to do that,” Rector said.

After the announcement of the donation, there was a moment of silence for the victims. The families were not present, but Rector says she’s working with Austin-East to get the money to the appropriate parties.

“We were blessed to be able to do that and hope that it brings just a little bit of support to them during a difficult time,” Rector said.