Austin-East students, staff coming together for anti-violence parade

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Students and staff at Austin-East Magnet High School will come together in a show of solidarity following a slew of deadly gun violence that has impacted the local community.

Staff and students will come together for an anti-violence parade on Friday, May 7, beginning at 4:30 p.m. The parade will only feature students and staff as they walk from the school on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue to Dr. Walter Hardy Park approximately 1.4 miles to the west.

A post from the Pellissippi State Community College Student Government Association said supporters will be lining the streets along the way and passing out water to protestors.

The show of solidarity comes weeks after the death of 17-year-old Anthony Thompson Jr., who was armed when he was shot and killed at Austin-East Magnet High School by a Knoxville Police officer.

Thompson’s death was the fifth fatal shooting since January that involved former or current Austin-East students.