Authorities: 3 Air National Guard members killed in Warren County plane crash

WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were killed in a small plane crash that occurred out of the Warren County Memorial Airport Tuesday morning, according to the Warren County Sheriff.

The Sheriff identified the three as military members with the Air National Guard in Tennessee.

The victims are 45-year-old Lt. Col. Shelli Dawn Huether, 37-year-old Captain Jessica Naomi Wright, and 53-year-old Sgt. Scott Alan Bumpus.

The three were in in the plane taking off from the runways at the airport when it immediately crashed in a farmer’s field. News 2 has confirmed it was a single-engine Piper PA-28 airplane and part of the Lebanon Flying Club.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash. They are moving the plane to a secure location for the investigation. A preliminary report should be available within weeks.