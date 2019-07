The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two killed in a murder-suicide shooting in Bulls Gap.

Joshua Kennedy, 34, shot Katherine Kennedy, 32, while engaged in an argument on Friday, July 5 in the 2000 block of Walter Drive. Joshua Kennedy then turned the gun on himself.

Katherine Kennedy died at Ballad Hawkins County Memorial Hospital. Joshua Kennedy died at the scene.

Other family members were present in the home when the shooting occurred.