Authorities identify victim in Knoxville officer-involved shooting

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in Monday’s officer-involved shooting in Knoxville.

Channara Tom Pheap, 33, was shot and killed after a physical altercation with a Knoxville police officer who responded to a reported hit-and-run in the 1700 block of Merchant Drive Monday evening.

While responding to the hit-and-run incident, which authorities said happened earlier in the day, a physical altercation occurred between the officer and Pheap.

Shots were fired, and Pheap died at the scene, according to police officials.

Dispatch confirmed the call for the shooting came in around 5:39 p.m.

The officer was injured in the altercation with Pheap and was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the altercation.

“We’re all family…. so it’s a family member and we’re all very concerned,” said Sgt. Tammy Matina, KPD spokeswoman.

Officials with both Knoxville Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office will be taking over the investigation, due to the fact that it was an officer-involved shooting.

No further information was available.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are made available.