Authorities: Indiana man allegedly travels to East Tennessee to have sex with teen girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An Indiana man has been charged after he allegedly drove to Tennessee to have sex with a minor, Department of Justice officials said Tuesday.
31-year-old Aungsun Naywin of Fort Wayne, Indiana, has been charged in the U. S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee with traveling from Indiana to East Tennessee for the purpose of having sex with a 13-year-old girl on March 21, 2020.
The affidavit alleges that Naywin met the young girl on Snapchat and, after learning the girl was a minor, arranged a sexual encounter with her.
The affidavit alleges that he drove from Indiana to Morgan County, Tennessee, where he picked up the girl, took her to a remote location, and raped her in the van he was driving. The case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
If convicted, Naywin faces a term of imprisonment of not less than 10 years and up to life.
