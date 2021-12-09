HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating a series of dog attacks against livestock.

According to Detective Joey Maddox, there have been multiple reports of the group of dogs harming farm animals near Rogersville.

An HCSO report dated Nov. 26 states that police were called after a calf was attacked by three black dogs.

HCSO reports the calf’s owner did not know who the dogs belonged to but noted that the dogs had previously been seen in the area.

The injured calf had a torn ear and a wound across its nose, according to HCSO.

Maddox told News Channel 11 Thursday that investigators had found out who owned the dogs and charges were pending.

No other details have been released.