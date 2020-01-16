SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WATE) – Authorities are investigating after a train collided with a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning outside of Chattanooga.
According to WTVC, A Norfolk Southern train traveling south collided with a tractor-trailer heading east on Daisy Dallas Rd near Hixson St in Soddy-Daisy. The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m.
A WTVC crew on the scene said one man was injured and rushed to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene investigating right now.
- Knoxville juvenile facing attempted murder charge after apartment complex shooting
- Las Vegas hotel rejects OJ Simpson’s claim his reputation was damaged in 2017 bar incident
- Authorities investigating after train collides with semi-truck in Soddy Daisy
- Funeral for 19-year-old killed at Pigeon Forge diner taking place Thursday
- Man proposes at Zoo Knoxville with a little help from the elephants