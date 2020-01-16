Closings
Authorities investigating after train collides with semi-truck in Soddy Daisy

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WATE) – Authorities are investigating after a train collided with a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning outside of Chattanooga.

According to WTVC, A Norfolk Southern train traveling south collided with a tractor-trailer heading east on Daisy Dallas Rd near Hixson St in Soddy-Daisy. The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m.

A WTVC crew on the scene said one man was injured and rushed to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene investigating right now.

