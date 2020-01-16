Authorities investigating after train collides with semi-truck in Soddy Daisy

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (WATE) – Authorities are investigating after a train collided with a tractor-trailer early Thursday morning outside of Chattanooga.

According to WTVC, A Norfolk Southern train traveling south collided with a tractor-trailer heading east on Daisy Dallas Rd near Hixson St in Soddy-Daisy. The crash occurred just before 7:30 a.m.

A WTVC crew on the scene said one man was injured and rushed to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

DEVELOPING: A train has collided with a semi truck in Soddy-Daisy, at Daisy Dallas Road & Hixson Street. @BMCPhotog is now on the scene.



MORE DETAILS as we get them. pic.twitter.com/ICozvIZm2X — WTVC NewsChannel 9 (@newschannelnine) January 16, 2020

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is on the scene investigating right now.