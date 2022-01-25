BULLS GAP, Tenn. (WATE) — The body of a 66-year-old woman was found inside a home after firefighters extinguished a house fire Monday evening, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office. A neighbor had called 911 after seeing flames coming from the kitchen area of the home.

The woman was identified by deputies as Rebecca Wheeler, 66, who lived at the home on York Street that authorities responded to just before 6 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters saw the home was fully engulfed in flames and they tried to locate the female reportedly still inside. After the fire was put out, they located Wheeler’s body in the kitchen.

HCSO and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were also called to the scene, where the neighbor who called 911 told them she had spoken with the victim shortly before the fire and Wheeler had shared that she made macaroni for supper.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and the investigation is ongoing.