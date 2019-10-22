Authorities recover items from Knoxville storage unit burglaries, ask for help to identify owners

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of items recovered from a string of storage unit robberies.

Local authorities recovered numerous items shown in the video above connected to a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred between November 2018 and October 2019.

Based on their investigation, Detectives believe that the property belongs to victim(s) who rented storage units at the following facilities: Cube Smart at 3731 Shotsman Lane and Buckeye Mini Storage at 7645 Maynardville Hwy.

The Knoxville Police Department has several burglaries of units at Metro Self Storage 4811 Central Avenue Pike.

Authorities are asking if you have been a victim of theft at one of these facilities within this time frame, please contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 865-215-2243 or the Knoxville Police Department at 865-215-7153.