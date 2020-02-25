Authorities responding to fatal Tazewell Pike crash involving pedestrian

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County authorities have shut down Tazewell Pike early Tuesday as they respond to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.
The Knox County Rural Metro Fire Department and Knox County Rescue responded to a fatal crash on Tazewell Pike at Carter Road around 6 a.m. Tuesday. The crash involves a pedestrian, Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said.
Tazewell Pike at Atkins Road is closed in both directions. Traffic is being diverted onto county roads.
The scene is estimated to be cleared by 8:30 a.m. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
