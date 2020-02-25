Authorities responding to fatal Tazewell Pike crash involving pedestrian

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County authorities have shut down Tazewell Pike early Tuesday as they respond to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian.

The Knox County Rural Metro Fire Department and Knox County Rescue responded to a fatal crash on Tazewell Pike at Carter Road around 6 a.m. Tuesday. The crash involves a pedestrian, Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Mark Nagi said.

Tazewell Pike at Atkins Road is closed in both directions. Traffic is being diverted onto county roads.

This is reportedly a crash involving a fatality. Traffic has been diverted to county roads. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) February 25, 2020

The scene is estimated to be cleared by 8:30 a.m. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.