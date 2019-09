Apartment fire at 209 Riverpark Way in Sevierville. Source: Joey Waters

Authorities are responding to a fire at an apartment complex in Sevierville Friday afternoon.

Authorities are responding to a fire at the Riverpark Apartments just off of Old Knoxville Highway Friday afternoon.

Reports of an apartment complex fire in Sevierville began just after noon Friday.

Sevierville police announced they’ve shut off electricity to the area as fire crews fight the blaze.