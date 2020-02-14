Live Now
How young guns are aiming to dethrone NASCAR legends at the Daytona 500

Authorities say Middle TN robbery suspect may be in Gatlinburg area

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Source: Brian Cook, 16. Source: Clarksville Police Department

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Clarksville police say one of two suspects identified in several robberies may be in the Gatlinburg area.

Clarksville Police Department detectives say 16-year-old Brian Cook has three aggravated robbery petitions in connection to two pizza delivery and ATM robberies. Investigators believe Cook may be in the Gatlinburg area.

Cook stands about 5’7″, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If spotted, call 911. Anyone with information can contact Detective Honholt, 931-648-0656, ext. 5260, Tipsline, 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter