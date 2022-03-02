LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple agencies are searching early Wednesday morning for a 43-year-old man wanted on felony warrants out of Loudon and Knox counties and had last seen him fleeing on foot after Loudon County deputies interrupted a possible attempted theft at a storage unit in the area of Highway 70.

According to the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, its deputies along with Lenoir City Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Aviation Unit assisting, are searching for Jason Dewayne Courtney, 43, who is believed to be on foot in the area of Highway 70 East between the areas of Hickory Creek and Avalon Country Club.

(Google Maps)

Courtney is described as a white male, 5’8″, 165 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has noticeable tattoos on his neck area. LCSO says Courtney has multiple felony warrants out of Knox County and Loudon County. If you see someone matching Courtney’s description, you’re asked to immediately call 911.

No further details, apart from LCSO’s social media post about Courtney, were yet available.

