Authorities search for missing teen who could be in the Maynardville area

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – The search continues Thursday for a missing teen out of Campbell County.

The sheriff’s office says 16-year-old Chloe Cosper was reported missing from her Duff area home on Sunday, May 17 after family members noticed some of her personal belongings were missing.

Based on cell phone data, officials say she could be in Maynardville area or the Union County area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-7446.