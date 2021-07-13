Authorities search for two missing 12-year-old girls

MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two girls, both age 12, are being sought by Morgan County and state authorities after reports of their disappearance late Monday, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.

The circumstances surrounding the girls’ last known location and why TDOC reported their status as missing were not immediately shared; however, the details shared included their clothing description.

Driggers was last seen wearing gray/black stonewash jeans, black long sleeve shirt; while Buffaloe was last seen wearing a gray hoodie with a moon on the front, tan khaki pants and sneakers.

Anyone with information about the girls including possible sightings is asked to call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department at (423) 346-6262.

BREAKING – Tennessee Department of Correction: Missing 12-year-old girls. Please call the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office if you have seen: Alexis Driggers, 12 or Lily Buffaloe, 12. #WATE pic.twitter.com/2WDICaUTUJ — Tearsa Smith (@TearsaSmith) July 13, 2021