Authorities searching for missing teen from Cumberland County

FAIRFIELD GLADE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teen.

Authorities are searching for 17-year-old William Domingo Paiz. His parents came home on Sunday to find him and his clothes missing from his home in Fairfield Glade.

Paiz is 5’3”, weighing around 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information that could help find him, is asked to call 931-484-61-76.