Authorities searching for most wanted list fugitive sought in Knoxville shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Knoxville Police are searching for a suspect wanted on several charges including first-degree murder.
Authorities are searching for Tomier Jashaud Lundy in connection to a fatal shooting on Adcock Avenue in Knoxville on April 30. An arrest warrant on charges of first-degree murder was issued for Lundy. Lundy has been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List and a $2,500 reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest.
Lundy is described as approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with black hair.
Anyone with information concerning Lundy’s whereabouts should immediately call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
- Authorities searching for Most Wanted List fugitive sought in Knoxville shooting
- Newsfeed Now: Dr. Fauci talks COVID-19; Ohio girls uses chalk to bring smiles
- 20-year-old dog in West Tennessee is oldest living golden retriever in history
- Ohio teen drawing attention with chalk sidewalk spectacle
- Noose found in Bubba Wallace’s garage had been there since October 2019, no federal crimes committed