Authorities searching for most wanted list fugitive sought in Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Knoxville Police are searching for a suspect wanted on several charges including first-degree murder.

Authorities are searching for Tomier Jashaud Lundy in connection to a fatal shooting on Adcock Avenue in Knoxville on April 30. An arrest warrant on charges of first-degree murder was issued for Lundy. Lundy has been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List and a $2,500 reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest.

#MOSTWANTED ALERT: We need your help to find Tomier Jashaud Lundy, wanted by @Knoxville_PD and TBI on several charges, including First Degree Murder.



Spot him? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND!



He should be considered armed and dangerous. pic.twitter.com/iTvSqPzl70 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 24, 2020

Lundy is described as approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with information concerning Lundy’s whereabouts should immediately call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.