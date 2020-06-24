Authorities searching for Most Wanted List fugitive sought in Knoxville shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities searching for most wanted list fugitive sought in Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Knoxville Police are searching for a suspect wanted on several charges including first-degree murder.

Authorities are searching for Tomier Jashaud Lundy in connection to a fatal shooting on Adcock Avenue in Knoxville on April 30. An arrest warrant on charges of first-degree murder was issued for Lundy. Lundy has been added to the TBI’s Most Wanted List and a $2,500 reward has been offered for information leading to his arrest.

Lundy is described as approximately 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 160 pounds with black hair.

Anyone with information concerning Lundy’s whereabouts should immediately call the KPD Crime Hotline at 865-215-7212 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter