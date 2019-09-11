Authorities seek help identifying man connected to child sexual exploitation

Law enforcement officials are seeking information leading to the identification of an unknown individual connected with a child sex crime case.

The individual, known only as John Doe 41, is believed to have critical information pertaining to the identity of a male child victim in a sexual exploitation video.

John Doe 41

Location where images were taken

Location where images were taken

John Doe 41 is described as an African-American male, likely between the ages of 18 and 20. He appears to have a thin body type and has black hair.

The video, from which these images were taken, is believed to have been produced between 2016 and 2018. It is believed the video was taken primarily in a bathroom.