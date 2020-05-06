Authorities seek teen missing out of Hawkins County

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen on May 2.

According to HCSO, Natalie Pishner, 14, was last seen Saturday, May 2 and was possibly wearing a gray Myrtle Beach sweatshirt. Natalie is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, stands 5’2″ tall and weighs 115 pounds.

The Sheriff’s Office asks if you have seen Natalie or have information regarding her whereabouts to please call 423-272-7121 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

