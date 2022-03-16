KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – State officials on Wednesday announced a major auto parts manufacturing company will invest over $8 million to build a new facility in Knoxville. The move is expected to bring over 200 jobs to the area.

ATC Drivetrain, a global remanufacturer of automotive powertrain and drivetrain systems, will invest $8.3 million and create 218 new manufacturing jobs in Knox County over the next five years.

The site is scheduled to begin production in April 2022 and will support the company’s remanufacturing and battery life cycle management businesses.

“This expansion is driven by increased demand from our customers, and the Knox County location is particularly well suited for our future plans as Tennessee, and the broader region, are home to a rapidly developing electrification ecosystem. We greatly appreciate the State of Tennessee’s support with this expansion,” said Greg Heald, president & CEO, ATC Drivetrain.

“These 218 new jobs will be a tremendous boost to our local economy,” Sen. Becky Massey (R-Knoxville) said. “I congratulate our local officials and economic development leaders, Governor Lee and our Department of Economic and Community Development for their role in bringing this investment to Knox County. It was a team effort. Thank you, ATC Drivetrain for your confidence in the Knox County worker.”

The Knoxville facility will be the company’s third manufacturing site in the U.S., following two manufacturing facilities and a distribution center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

“Tennessee has become a national hub for the automotive industry with our highly skilled workforce, thriving economy and strong business climate. I thank ATC Drivetrain for their decision to invest in Knoxville and welcome them to Tennessee.” Gov. Bill Lee

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development has supported 13 economic development projects in Knox County over the last 5 years, resulting in more than 1,400 job commitments and approximately $158 million in capital investment.