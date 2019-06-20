Avengers: Endgame to be re-released with new footage

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Can’t get enough of the Avengers? You’re in luck.

Marvel is releasing a new version of Avengers: Endgame, which will hit theaters June 28.

The re-release isn’t an extended cut but will have a few surprises.

That includes an end credit scene, a tribute, and a deleted scene to go along with the already three-hour-long film.

The latest installment of the Avengers films is the second-highest grossing film of all time, just behind Avatar. The re-release could help boost the film into the top spot.