Avett Brothers, Jon Pardi, Billy Strings to play Bonnaroo Farm concert series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With the Bonnaroo Music Festival not scheduled to take place this year until September, organizers are bringing a summer concert series to the rural Tennessee site.

Presale tickets are now available for Bonnaroo’s socially distanced live music experience

called ‘Concerts on the Farm.’

The series will take place this summer at Great Stage Park in Manchester, the site of the annual Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival.

Grammy Award-winning guitarist and bluegrass musician Billy Strings kicks off the series on May Friday, May 28. Country star Jon Pardi will take the stage on the Saturday, 29.

North Carolina-based folk band The Avett Brothers round out the series with three nights of concerts from July 2-4.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 19th at 10 a.m. and will be sold in 4-person pods to allow social distancing between groups. You can get your tickets at bonnaroofarm.com.