Award-winning artist B.J. Thomas reveals lung cancer diagnosis

DALLAS (WATE) — Award-winning pop, country, and gospel singer-artist B.J. Thomas revealed this week he has stage 4 lung cancer.

“I just wanted to take this unique opportunity to share my gratitude to Gloria, my wonderful wife and my rock for over 53 years, my family, friends, and fans,” Thomas stated in a release. “I’m so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you. I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you.”

The Grammy, CMA and Dove awards winner has had several hit songs including “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” “Hooked on a Feeling,” “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” “Don’t Worry Baby,” and “New Looks From an Old Lover.”

Thomas is receiving treatment in Texas and is optimistic.