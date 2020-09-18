Ax-wielding suspect wanted for Donelson crime spree arrested near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the man accused of carrying an ax to a series of burglaries and thefts in the Donelson area.

Labar Pratt, 43, was taken into custody Thursday morning while trying to refuel a stolen car near downtown Nashville, police said.

Earlier this month, officers identified Pratt as the man seen on surveillance video breaking into several homes in Donelson, sometimes in broad daylight, while carrying an ax.

Police used a helicopter to search for Pratt in the area of Elm Hill Pike and Briley Parkway on the evening of Sept. 9, but were not able to locate him.

At least eight arrest warrants had been issued for Pratt on charges including vehicle burglary, attempted vehicle theft and criminal trespassing.