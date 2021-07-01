Axle Logistics officially opens new headquarters in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Axle Logistics held a ribbon-cutting for their new headquarters in Knoxville on Thursday.

The company began as a start-up a few years ago in downtown, but it got too big and last year they said they needed a bigger space. They invested $13 million to renovate a historic North Knoxville building that had sat empty for many years so that they would have enough space.

“For the last 15 months we did take this deserted building and transform it into something completely different our owners were really passionate about creating a space that not only reflected our organizational culture that work hard play hard mentality but to give that balance to our employees who work so hard,” said Ali Fraley, director of Strategic Development.

The logistics services company plans to hire several hundred employees in the coming years to work at the new facility.