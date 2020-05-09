Baby is latest COVID-19 victim in Tijuana

TIJUANA (Border Report) — A baby, just a few months old, became the youngest victim of the COVID-19 virus in Tijuana.

No other details associated with the baby’s death were released, although it appears the child had previous pulmonary issues, Baja California Secretary of Health Alonso Perez said. .

“Unfortunately, yes, a baby has lost his life,” Perez said.

He added that overall, five children under the age of 5 in the state, appear to have the virus. They are under observation as test results have been inconclusive.

Statistics released by Perez’s office show there are 14 confirmed cases in children under 14 years of age. Perez is hopeful these patients will pull through.

“In general, prognosis is very good in children,” Perez said.

