Baby Joe: Judge releases details of previously sealed search warrant

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 now has more information about the search for human remains behind the home of Baby Joe Clyde Daniels, who disappeared two years ago. “Baby Joe” was reported missing by his parents on April 4, 2018. Hundreds of law enforcement and the community gathered to search for the boy, hoping he was still alive. A few days later, on April 7, Dickson County Sheriff Jeff Bledsoe made the announcement that Joseph Daniels had been charged with criminal homicide in the death of his son.

The most recent search began in May and lasted for more than a week.

The TBI first executed the search warrant on Thursday, May 21 and began removing high brush and shrub near a fence area. For most of that day, TBI agents concentrated their efforts at the back of the property where the grandparents of Joe Clyde Daniels live.

Until now, the official search warrant was sealed.

Joseph Ray Daniels, the father, confessed to killing Baby Joe by beating him and then driving to a location to dispose of his body, according to the official search warrant.

Video from a distance at a nearby location did not show any vehicle leave the Daniels property. All searches of the original location where Daniels said he dumped the body have turned up without evidence. The same can be said for additional locations Daniels said the body could be.

TBI agents said they checked the Google location points logged by Joseph Daniels’ phone on the night in question.

The results included a ‘voluminous’ amount of plot points around the Daniels home. Those are the points that TBI agents searched.

During the search of the property, TBI agents found bone fragments, bags of dirt and packing materials, including ‘rootball and plastic’.

The search warrant also stated that during the initial days of the search, WKRN reported someone had seen a minor walking along a road near the Daniels home after midnight on the night Baby Joe went missing. Investigators said at that time, they believed this was Baby Joe.

The search warrant mentioned Baby Joe’s parents said the boy was wearing a pajama set with a skeleton outline on them.

The warrant named the man who spotted Baby Joe that night. He works at Belmont and was driving home from work at the time. The man told investigators he saw what looked like a teenager wearing a skeleton shirt.

Friday, July 30 would have been Baby Joe Clyde’s eighth birthday.

