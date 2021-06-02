‘Baby Joe’ trial to begin Thursday in Dickson County

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The trial for Joseph Daniels, the Dickson County man charged with killing his five-year-old son Joe Clyde, will begin Thursday afternoon, according to Daniels’ attorney.

Jake Lockert, the public defender representing Joseph Daniels told News 2 that 12 jurors and four alternates were chosen from a pool in Hamilton County, a selection process that began Tuesday and concluded Wednesday.

The trial for Joseph Daniels will be held in Dickson County and is expected to begin with opening statements planned for 1 p.m. on Thursday. It could last for a total of two weeks, running Monday through Saturday.

Joseph Daniels & Joe Clyde Daniels (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Joseph Daniels and his wife, Krystal are both charged in connection with the 2018 killing of their son, Joe Clyde Daniels, known as “Baby Joe.”

Court documents allege Joseph Daniels reported the boy missing, but later confessed to fatally beating the child, who had autism and was non-verbal, while Krystal Daniels witnessed the assault and went to bed, instead of helping her son.

Investigators said Joseph Daniels admitted he dumped Joe Clyde’s body in a remote area, but the boy’s remains have never been located.

Joe Clyde Daniels (Photo: WKRN)

During a hearing last month, Dickson County Circuit Court Judge David Wolfe ruled a four-hour, taped confession from Joseph Daniels can be used at trial, despite his attorney arguing it was coerced and should be thrown out.

More than 50 witnesses have been subpoenaed ahead of the trial. That includes the two siblings of Joe Clyde, who were three and eight years old at the time, are among those who could testify.

Joseph and Krystal Daniels (Photos: WKRN)

Joseph Daniels is currently jailed at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, but will be housed in the Dickson County jail during the trial.

Krystal Daniels, who is charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect, will be tried separately from her husband.