KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – “Baby Shark” fan? You’ll soon get to see baby shark, daddy shark and mama shark in person tight here in Knoxville.

Baby shark live is coming the Tennessee Theater on Wednesday, March 4.

The 90-minute show is targeted to kids aged from two to six. and will include singing, dancing and, thankfully, more songs than just baby shark.

Tickets are available for purchase on Friday with an optional meet and greet.