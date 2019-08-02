Back to School: Knox County school and law enforcement officials emphasize safety

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Schools and law enforcement officials taking it slow and being safe as the start of the new school year approaches on Monday.

A new wrinkle this year is the state’s Hands Free Law, who regulates the use of phones while driving.

