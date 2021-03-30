Back to the Future actors to join Shatner, Takei at Knoxville Fanboy Expo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you’re a fan of “Back to the Future,” some of the actors in the classic trilogy will be at the Knoxville Fanboy Expo this fall.

Organizers have announced that the actors who played Mayor Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry, Donald Fullilove and Harry Waters Jr., will be doing meet-and-greets and signing exclusive special edition prints for all VIP ticket holders.

They’ll join a celebrity guest list that includes Star Trek’s William Shatner and George Takei. The voices behind some iconic animated characters like Winnie the Pooh, Bambi and Thumper will also be at the convention. More celebrity guests are expected to be announced ahead of the event.

Fanboy Expo returns to the Knoxville Convention Center October 29-31. VIP packages start at $149. One-day general admission tickets start at $30.