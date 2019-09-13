‘Back to the Future’ screenings at Cherokee Caverns and Market Square this weekend

You can head “back to the future” this weekend in Knoxville.

The classic 80’s movie is being played at two different venues.

Cherokee Caverns will be showing “Back to the Future” Friday and Saturday as part of their movie in a cave series. There will also be food trucks and other vendors. You can also go on a self-guided tour of the cave 30 minutes before and after each movie showing.

Tickets to the Cherokee Caverns screenings are $10 a person. Cherokee Caverns is located on Oak Ridge Highway in Knoxville. Fold-out chairs will be available for the movie.

You can also see “Back to the Future” Friday night in downtown Knoxville as part of the Knox County Public Library’s “Movies on Market Square.”

Tonight is the first night for the annual series, now in its 16th year. It runs for six Friday nights through October 18. Movies begin at dusk and well-behaved dogs are welcome. Moviegoers should bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on.