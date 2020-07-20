Bahamas bans US tourist travel due to coronavirus concerns

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bahamas will close its borders to Americans starting Wednesday, July 22, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said Sunday.
The news comes amid a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in the US.
There are some exemptions being granted for emergency and essential travel, Dr. Minnis said.
The new orders also close all beaches and parks and ban indoor dining, weddings, funerals, religious services and sporting events in Grand Bahama.
Residents of Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom are still allowed to enter the country.
Anyone traveling to the islands will require a negative COVID-19 test from an accredited lab 10 days or less before traveling or will be required to quarantine for 14 days.
Florida recorded more than 12,000 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
The new guidelines come just three weeks after the Bahamas largely reopened to international tourism.
The travel restrictions are just some efforts to stop the spread of the virus in the Bahamas, which reported 15 new cases Sunday, bringing the country’s total to 153, according to the Bahamian Ministry of Health. Eleven people have died of the virus in the Bahamas.
