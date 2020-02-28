Bail Bondsman: Boyfriend of Evelyn Boswell’s grandmother could bond out Friday

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man arrested alongside missing Evelyn Boswell’s grandmother in Wilkes County, North Carolina could bond out of jail on Friday, according to his bail bondsman.

Bondsman Derek Bishop of A-Hood Bonding told News Channel 11 on Thursday that the bonding agency had received a call from a family member of William McCloud, the boyfriend of Angela Boswell.

That family member said the money for his $10,000 bail would be in McCloud’s account by Friday, according to Bishop.

McCloud, who was arraigned on Thursday morning by video in Bristol Sessions Court, faces a charge of theft of property over $2,500.

His bond was set at $10,000 with the condition that he wear an ankle monitor if he bonded out.

As of Thursday, no new court date had been set for McCloud yet.

A different agent at A-Hood Bonding told News Channel 11 the agency was not sure when Angela Boswell could be bonded out, but it could be soon since she only has $137 left of her bond to pay to get out of Sullivan County Jail.

Angela Boswell will also be required to wear an ankle monitor if she bonds out.

Bishop says he has helped Angela Boswell and William McCloud in the past when both of them faced different charges.

McCloud and Angela Boswell were arrested after allegedly being discovered in a BMW that had been reported stolen and was the center of a BOLO in relation to 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell’s disappearance.

Angela Boswell and McCloud, who court documents say was driving the vehicle at the time of the arrest, claim they did not know the BMW was stolen.

Bishop said in an interview that McCloud told him over the phone that he had visited his grandmother in Wilkes County a week ago.

McCloud’s grandmother owns land near a pond in Wilkes County, where a search related to Evelyn’s disappearance was conducted but was deemed “inconclusive.”

An employee at a KFC in Yadkinville, N.C. said she was working in the restaurant a few weeks ago and gave applesauce to a young girl she believes now to be Evelyn.

The employee, Ashley Hutchens, says the first person she recognized later was McCloud, because of his tattoos on his face.

Anyone with tips or information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.