Baker Creek Bike Park opens in Urban Wilderness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mayor Indya Kincannon and other city officials were on hand Thursday to open Baker Creek Bike Park in the Urban Wilderness.

The park is the first feature to be completed in the $10 million Urban Wilderness Gateway Park project.

The bike park is an all-weather park built to practice mountain-biking skills. The Bike Park offers two asphalt pump tracks – one for more advanced riders and one for beginners – and five jump and skill lines of varying difficulty levels.

Kincannon said you don’t have to be a professional athlete to get out on the track.

“We’ve seen some really expert riders today who really get like six fee high in the air,” she said. “Enjoy our outdoors.”

The Gateway project also includes greenways, parking, connector roads and utilities are being built, with restrooms, shade structures, picnic areas, play features and gathering places to follow.

