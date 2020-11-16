Balcony fire extinguished at West Knoxville apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Firefighters quickly putting out a balcony fire at a West Knox County apartment complex.
Firefighters responded to the fire on South Peters Road last night around 9 p.m. Rural Metro Fire Department says people living there tried to put out the fire themselves but weren’t able to.
Firefighters used a couple of portable fire extinguishers to put out the flames.
Rural Metro said the inside of the apartment wasn’t damaged and the cause is under investigation.
