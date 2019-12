KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Around 2:30 Sunday morning a pickup truck lost control of it’s load of several bales of hay. The bales caused damage to a Semi-truck and an SUV, that were traveling behind.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation and Knoxville Police officers worked to clear the hay that caused a partial obstruction of the roadway.

Three lanes of the interstate were closed for approximately two hours.