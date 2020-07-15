Ballad Health: 23 team members at Sycamore Shoals test positive for COVID-19

News

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Ballad Health confirmed Wednesday there are 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among team members at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton.

Photo: WJHL

Ballad Health said in addition to the 23 team members, there are also 6 patients with COVID-19 at Sycamore Shoals.

According to Jamie Swift, corporate director for infection prevention, the cluster was limited to the 12-bed geriatric psych unit at the hospital.

According to Swift, the first case in the unit was identified on July 8.

News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck asked why it took so long for Ballad officials to release that there was a cluster at identified at Sycamore Shoals Hospital.

“We immediately contacted the Department of Health,” Swift said. “We started all of our measures. So, more importantly than coming together to try to make a large community announcement, we wanted to make sure we had our patients and our team members safe first.”

Swift said that on July 8 and 9, Ballad officials called the families of all the patients that were affected.

“That was a priority, of focusing on these patients who were directly affected, getting everyone tested, getting test results, getting the scope of the cluster,” Swift said. “We didn’t have anything to say until we had the size and scope of the cluster.”

Swift said that all Sycamore Shoals team members, including those who don’t have direct patient contact, were tested, “to identify the scale of the issue.”

According to Swift, any new admissions at the hospital are being placed in a closed unit.

All team members who tested positive have been isolated.

You can watch Ballad Health’s latest news briefing on our WJHL Facebook page below.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

