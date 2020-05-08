Ballad Health announces up to 500 new jobs coming to region

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health has announced that up to 500 new jobs will be coming to the region.

According to a release from Ballad Health, a partnership with Ensemble Health Partners will result in up to 500 new jobs coming to the Tri-Cities region through a new regional operations service center.

You can watch the press conference during which Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine announced the job growth below:

The release says that Ballad Health has used Ensemble services since 2015. Ensemble provides services to health systems across the country and in Europe.

In Thursday’s news conference, Ensemble CEO Judson Ivy said the company was excited to join Ballad Health in the innovative process to create the jobs, rather than putting any at risk.

“We could place our newest regional operations service center anywhere, but we chose the Appalachian Highlands as a place we want to invest, grow and become part of the fabric of the community,” Ivy said Thursday, adding that the region’s access to education, low cost of living and work ethic among citizens – along with an endorsement from Gov. Bill Lee – factored into the company’s decision to partner with Ballad.



“We believe this is an incredible opportunity to become part of the growth story of this region.”

Levine pointed to the state of Wellmont Health System and Mountain States Health Alliance in 2015, before the merger that created Ballad Health began.

Had either system elected to join another, larger health system, he continued, up to 1,100 jobs would have been on the line since a larger system would have consolidated those local revenue cycle services positions.

Levine said the merger of Wellmont and MSHA allowed Ballad to keep those 1,100 jobs, and he said he expects an additional 500 jobs to be added to the mix in the next five years.

Patients will see big changes as Ensemble is inegrated into the region, as the partnership is a key step in Ballad’s efforts to overhaul its revenue cycle process to create a more “patient-friendly” experience.

The transition is expected to start immediately, and Ballad Health employees who perform the system’s revenue cycle functions received notification on Wednesday.

Levine also premiered a video advertising the region. The video was set to a song by local band Folk Soul Revival.

