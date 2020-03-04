Ballad Health CEO: One person tested for coronavirus, results not yet in

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In a news conference about coronavirus preparedness in our region Wednesday afternoon, Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine revealed that there has been one potential case of coronavirus that has been sent off for testing.

“We did have, we have had one case that we have sent for testing and we don’t have the results of that at this point. As I said there’s not been any cases in Tennessee at this point. It’s far more likely that it is not the coronavirus the likelihood is much less likely,” Levine said.

Levine also clarified towards the end of the interview that this is a recent development as he said it usually takes 24 to 48 hours to get those test results back.

When News Channel 11’s Blake Lipton asked about this person, Levine replied that they are currently under quarantine.

According to the Virginia Department of Health’s website, there are no outstanding cases for coronavirus in Southwest Virginia.

Meanwhile, News Channel 11 reached out to the State of Tennessee’s Department of Health and they declined to give us any further information about a person being tested for coronavirus.

Ballad Health would not confirm anything further about this person that was tested for coronavirus.

The Tennessee Health Commissioner is scheduled to hold a news conference on March 5th that will be a briefing from Nashville on COVID-19.

The Tennessee Department of Health said in a news release Wednesday, ” Tennessee does not have any cases of COVID-19 at this time.”

