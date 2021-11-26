JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — In a message to Ballad Health workers on Wednesday, President and CEO Alan Levine announced the health system will gift out bonuses to its employees amid the holiday season.

Levine said all full-time employees since July will receive a $500 bonus, and part-time workers since July will receive a $250 bonus.

The bonuses apply to all team members below the title of Assistant Vice President to include all team members. For those working through vendor partners, Levine said Ballad will make arrangements with the employers so those workers receive a bonus, too.

The bonus payments will be made in a separate check or by direct deposit during the first week of December, according to Levine.

All team members will also receive a $25 gift card to Food City to help with holiday meals along with a Speedway In Lights certificate so families can enjoy the holiday lights at Bristol Motor Speedway.

As health care workers continue to work during the novel coronavirus pandemic, Levine said that for those who have accumulated more than 100 hours of paid time off (PTO), there will be the option to roll over those hours to a frozen PTO account.

Levine ended the message to employees with the following:

I realize there could be some confusion for those who choose not to be vaccinated in the event December 5 becomes your last day. To be clear, these steps we are taking to show appreciation include you. Our appreciation for your work is not in any way impaired or limited by your choice related to the vaccine. We are grateful to you, and believe strongly you should be recognized as our colleagues for whom we have deep affection. Alan Levine, Ballad Health President and CEO

Ballad Health announced earlier in November that the health provider is requiring all employees to be fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus by Jan. 4.