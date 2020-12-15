Ballad Health to administer first COVID-19 vaccine to nurse Tuesday afternoon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Ballad Health announced that it will administer its first COVID-19 vaccine to a registered nurse at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon on Tuesday.

According to a release from Ballad Health, the hospital system will administer the vaccine to Emily Boucher, an RN in Johnston Memorial’s COVID-19 intensive care unit.

Boucher will be the first person in the region to receive the vaccine.

Ballad Health will administer the vaccine at 2 p.m. and make comments at the event.

Photo: WJHL

Ballad Health officials say the vaccines administered in Virginia are at Johnston Memorial and Norton Community Hospital.

Those vaccines will be given to frontline healthcare workers first, according to Ballad.

Ballad Health expects to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Tennessee on Thursday and administer to a team member on Friday morning.