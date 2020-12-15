Ballad Health to administer first COVID-19 vaccine to nurse Tuesday afternoon

News

by: Murry Lee

Posted: / Updated:

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Ballad Health announced that it will administer its first COVID-19 vaccine to a registered nurse at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon on Tuesday.

According to a release from Ballad Health, the hospital system will administer the vaccine to Emily Boucher, an RN in Johnston Memorial’s COVID-19 intensive care unit.

Boucher will be the first person in the region to receive the vaccine.

Ballad Health will administer the vaccine at 2 p.m. and make comments at the event.

Photo: WJHL

News Channel 11 will live stream the event at 2 p.m. on our website and Facebook page.

Ballad Health officials say the vaccines administered in Virginia are at Johnston Memorial and Norton Community Hospital.

Those vaccines will be given to frontline healthcare workers first, according to Ballad.

Ballad Health expects to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Tennessee on Thursday and administer to a team member on Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter