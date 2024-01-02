KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Regions Bank branch located in North Knoxville, the subject of an arson in 2022, has now been sold to a new owner.

A Knoxville businessman, Rodney Napier Jr., acquired the Regions Bank property at 707 N. Broadway in North Knoxville for $1.475 million.

The bank branch was forced to close in 2022 due to arson, but luckily, no one was injured in the incident. Napier purchased the property through an LLC, 707 Broadway LLC, for which he is the registered agent.

Although the bank previously announced that the branch would only be closed temporarily, it has remained closed since the incident.

According to a law enforcement report, Kimawi Shawntae Funches set fire to a coat, chair, purse, and desk inside the Regions Bank at 707 N. Broadway.

Records state he is serving a 15-year sentence at the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville, Tenn.