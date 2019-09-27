Breaking News
Bank robbery suspect taken into custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One man is in custody following an attempted bank robbery on Friday afternoon.

The Knoxville Police Department said around 12:30 p.m. Friday, officers with its agency responded to the First Tennessee Bank on Cumberland Avenue for an in-progress robbery.

Witnesses told police the suspect was alleged to have presented a Post-It note to bank tellers demanding $1,000 in cash and was heard saying, “this is a robbery.”

The suspect did not threaten physical violence, police said.

The suspect, Charles Beatty, 47, was taken into custody by police without incident.

He has been charged with attempted robbery.

