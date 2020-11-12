Bar owners discuss impact of Knox County alcohol curfew

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It has now been close to two months since Knox County’s Board of Health passed an 11 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants serving alcohol.

On Tuesday night, the board voted to extend the curfew until at least the end of November.

Remember, that sweeping 11 p.m. alcohol curfew expanded the regulation to other businesses. Before that, only bars were ordered to stop selling alcohol.

Local bar owners gave WATE 6 On Your Side reporter Elizabeth Kuebel a glimpse into the last couple of months.

“Is it impactful? Yes. Are we still here? Yeah, no problem,” said Joel Mclead, co-owner of Pour Taproom.

Mclead is tackling 2020 with a “glass half full” approach, despite the curfews its brought to his business.

“We’re not closed. We’re not on the verge of closing. It’s just there is still the business owner side of your head that it’s a tough pill to swallow when you see the revenue difference,” he said. “Without getting in to specifics, I mean multiple six figures difference between year over year numbers.”

At Tern Club, they too are feeling the impact, having to close up shop hours earlier than they did pre-pandemic.

“Numbers are down from last year, but we’re still hanging in there. We’re surviving, we’re not thriving, I think is just a concise way to put it,” said owners Jocelyn Morin and Ryan Shanley.

Both Tern Club and Pour Taproom say they’re following the curfew regulation, and their owners are not at all surprised the county health board voted to extend it.

“We’re just seeing the highest daily case counts day after day after day, and I would be surprised if they were loosening any restrictions at this time,” Morin said.

“If they’re going to allow me to be open and operate, even at reduced revenue, it is what it is this year,” said Mclead.

At Tuesday night’s Health Board meeting, Health Director Dr. Martha Buchanan mentioned that the city of Knoxville is discussing enforcement of the curfew.

Mayor Indya Kincannon wrote to us in a statement:

“The City continues to be supportive of all Board of Health regulations, which are critical to helping slow the spread of COVID-19. As cases continue to rise in our community at an alarming rate, I have spoken with Dr. Buchanan about how the City can best work with the Health Department to make sure members of our community understand and comply with the guidelines and restrictions issued by the BOH. We stand by to help in any way we can.”

Knox County’s Board of Health is set to meet again on November 25.